An Alanis Morissette Musical is Coming
You, you, you oughta know
Alanis Morissette fans will rejoice! … Next May.
Jagged Little Pill will finally have its world premiere at Massachusetts’ American Repertory Theater in May 2018.
The musical, based on the album of the same name, has been in the works since 2013. The score will be all Alanis, with arrangements and orchestrations by Next to Normal composer Tom Kitt. Academy Award-winning Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody is writing the book, and Diane Paulus will direct.
According to Playbill, the plot will center on “a modern, multi-generational family and will explore gender identity and race.”
If you grew up in the ’90s, there’s a very good chance you scrawled these lyrics into a notebook at some point.
Can you feel the angst building inside you already? Because we can!
Get excited!