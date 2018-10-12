An Amy Winehouse Hologram Is Going On Tour In 2019!

The tour is being organized by Amy’s estate and BASE holograms and is said to be something not to be missed if you’re a fan!

The concert is sure to blow your mind, featuring “digitally remastered arrangements of [Winehouse’s] classics” while the hologram “will be backed by a live band, singers and theatrical stagecraft.”

The hologram tour will also raise money for the Amy Winehouse Foundation, an organization that works to combat and prevent drug and alcohol abuse among young people. They also provide other services to disadvantaged youth.