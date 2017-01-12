An Egg McMuffin for Dinner?

McDonald’s Canada says it’s been testing all-day breakfast at some of its stores in Ajax and Whitby… According to reports, breakfast has become a huge money maker in Canada over the past few years….

Experts say it could work here in Canada too because Canadians spent $16 billion on Breakfast at restaurants in 2016.

McDonald’s has seen big results with the all-day breakfast in the States and will offer its morning menu across Canada early this summer!

Throw back McDonald’s commercial!