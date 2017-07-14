An unlikely duo: Coldplay and Big Sean

Coldplay has released their newest project, Kaleidoscope EP today. It features five tracks including the very “Parachutes-esque” All I Can Think About Is You, the up-tempo A L I E N S and a collaboration with an unlikely partner.

The second song on the release, “Miracles (Someone Special)” features Detroit-born rapper Big Sean. You can listen to the EP on Spotify and Apple Music below. All profits from the track “A L I E N S” will be donated to the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), an international organization which assists with the rescue of refugees.

CC image courtesy of Wonker via Flickr