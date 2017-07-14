Listen Live

An unlikely duo: Coldplay and Big Sean

ColdPlay's new 5-track project is out today

By Kool Celebrities, Music, Videos

Coldplay has released their newest project, Kaleidoscope EP today. It features five tracks including the very “Parachutes-esque” All I Can Think About Is You, the up-tempo A L I E N S and a collaboration with an unlikely partner.

The second song on the release, “Miracles (Someone Special)” features Detroit-born rapper Big Sean. You can listen to the EP on Spotify and Apple Music below. All profits from the track “A L I E N S” will be donated to the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), an international organization which assists with the rescue of refugees.

 

CC image courtesy of Wonker via Flickr

Related posts

Emmy Nominations Announced: This Is Us & SNL At The Top

WayHome Daily Schedule Announced

Raven-Symoné new Disney show has a theme song!

Stranger Things Season 2 Release Date Announced

WATCH: Bike Helmet Saves a Life

Jersey Shore is coming back!

“Despacito” Is Boosting Puerto Rico’s Economy

LISTEN: Kesha’s new single

5 unique ways to enjoy for National Ice Cream Month