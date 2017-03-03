And it’s Baby #5

Tori Spelling and her husband Dean Mcdermott have welcomed their fifth child, a baby boy named Beau Dean. The couple revealed they were expecting again last October! Beau Dean joins four siblings, Finn, Stella, and Liam. Actor McDermott also has an 18-year-old son, Jack, from his first marriage.

Comedian Dave Chappelle is coming to Netflix this month! There are two specials to watch-both premiere March 21

The hour-long specials are from his personal vault. “Dave Chappelle: The Age of Spin” was filmed at The Palladium in Los Angeles in March 2016. “Dave Chappelle: Deep in the Heart of Texas” was filmed at the Moody Theater in Austin in April 2015. He’s currently on the road in preparation for a third Netflix special.

It’s Finally Here!

Ed Sheehan has released his third album, Divide…Divide is the follow up to Ed’s Grammy winning X or Multiply album from 2014 and features the hit singles, ‘Shape of You’ and ‘Castle on the Hill’. In an interview with BB1, Ed revealed that “Shape of You” was written for Rihanna. Ed went on to say, that as he was singing the words, he released that Rihanna wasn’t going to sing the song- so he kept it for himself!

Another Ellen Show is coming….

NBC has ordered 6 episode of Ellen DeGeneres’ new game show called, ‘Ellen’s Game of Games.’ Her new game show will feature some of the best and fun games she already plays on her talk show. it will be an hour show- no word on when the shows will air…..