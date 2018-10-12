Listen Live

And The 2019 Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Are…

The Ceremony will happen in March of next year!

By Dirt/Divas

Inductees into the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame for 2019 will be announced in December.  The nominees include Stevie Nicks, Janet Jackson and LL Cool J.

Also up for the honour are Def Leppard, Devo, John Prine, Roxy Music, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, MC5, Radiohead, Rage Against the Machine, Rufus ft. Chaka Khan, The Cure and The Zombies.

Artists and bands must have released their first commercial record at least 25 years ago to be eligible for a nomination.

Fans can vote until December 9th….   Vote

 

