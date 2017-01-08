Listen Live

And The Appreciation Goes Too…

Honour's Being Handed Out At Mayors Annual Levee

By News

The town of Collingwood annually honors people who, through their volunteer efforts have enriched the social, cultural and recreational conditions of the town. Awards are being presented at the Mayors Annual New Years’s Levee. That is being held today. The Order of Collingwood is being presented to Maggie Lowe, Jack Marley and Andrea Rinaldo. And the Companion to the Order of Collingwood is being given to Donna Hurst. Presentations will be made at 1:30.

Related posts

Kool FM Ski Day At Horseshoe!

7 things to look forward to in 2017

Teen Attacked With Knife in Downtown Barrie

Easy Meal Prep Ideas to keep you on track with your New Year’s Resolutions

New York Times Ranks Canada No. 1 Place To Visit in 2017

Living Near A Highway Could Increase Risk Of Dementia

Kool FM’s Top 50 Of 2016

New Year, New You!

Awesome Turkey Leftover Recipes