And The Highest Paid Actress Is…
The annual Forbes list is out!
It appears that Scarlett Johansson is on top this year thanks to her role in The Avengers: Infinity War… Scarlett earned about $40.5 million over the year, leaving Angelina Jolie a distant second with $28 million earned.
Jennifer Aniston is in 3rd, with Jennifer Lawrence and Reese Witherspoon rounding out the top 5.
The Forbes Best-Paid Actresses top 10 is:
Scarlett Johansson — $40.5 million
Angelina Jolie — $28 million
Jennifer Aniston — $19.5 million
Jennifer Lawrence — $18 million
Reese Witherspoon — $16.5 million
Mila Kunis — $16 million
Julia Roberts — $13 million
Cate Blanchett — $12.5 million
Melissa McCarthy — $12 million
Gal Gadot — $10 million