And The Highest Paid Actress Is…

It appears that Scarlett Johansson is on top this year thanks to her role in The Avengers: Infinity War… Scarlett earned about $40.5 million over the year, leaving Angelina Jolie a distant second with $28 million earned.

Jennifer Aniston is in 3rd, with Jennifer Lawrence and Reese Witherspoon rounding out the top 5.

The Forbes Best-Paid Actresses top 10 is:

Scarlett Johansson — $40.5 million

Angelina Jolie — $28 million

Jennifer Aniston — $19.5 million

Jennifer Lawrence — $18 million

Reese Witherspoon — $16.5 million

Mila Kunis — $16 million

Julia Roberts — $13 million

Cate Blanchett — $12.5 million

Melissa McCarthy — $12 million

Gal Gadot — $10 million