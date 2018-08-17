Listen Live

And The Highest Paid Actress Is…

The annual Forbes list is out!

It appears that Scarlett Johansson is on top this year thanks to her role in The Avengers: Infinity War… Scarlett earned about $40.5 million over the year, leaving Angelina Jolie a distant second with $28 million earned.

Jennifer Aniston is in 3rd, with Jennifer Lawrence and Reese Witherspoon rounding out the top 5.

The Forbes Best-Paid Actresses top 10 is:

Scarlett Johansson — $40.5 million
Angelina Jolie — $28 million
Jennifer Aniston — $19.5 million
Jennifer Lawrence — $18 million
Reese Witherspoon — $16.5 million
Mila Kunis — $16 million
Julia Roberts — $13 million
Cate Blanchett — $12.5 million
Melissa McCarthy — $12 million
Gal Gadot — $10 million

