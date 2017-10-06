And this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees are…

The nominees for the 2018 Rock and Roll hall of fame were announced yesterday, there are 19 finalists who include:

Rage Against the Machine, Eurythmics, Bon Jovi, Radiohead and Judas Priest. Other nominees are Dire Straits, The Cars, Depeche Mode, J. Geils Band and LL Cool J…

In order to qualify for this award, a band or artist had to have had their first commercial release at least 25 years ago…

Fans can vote at www.rockfall.com/vote. The final list will be announced in December!