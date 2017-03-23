And While They Were Sleeping At Deerhurst…

If someone offers to sell you computers, iPads, a GoPro Hero and other electronic and photographic equipment really cheap, you might want to look the other way and then call police. Huntsville OPP is investigating a break-in overnight Saturday at Deerhurst Resort. The office was trashed and all of the aforementionned items and more were taken. Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 705-789-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).