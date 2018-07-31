Andrew Lincoln Explains Why He’s Leaving ‘The Walking Dead”

Losing Andrew Lincoln is a huge blow to “The Walking Dead”…but it was time for Andrew to choose Family or show? He says its time for family.

He says, “I have two young children, and I live in a different country, and they become less portable as they get older. It was that simple. It was time for me to come home.”

Lincoln is British, and “The Walking Dead” shoots in Georgia. He’s played the lead character, Rick Grimes, since the show premiered on Halloween night in 2010.

Andrew has completed filming on his final episode. We’ll have to wait until next season to find out when and how it happens…