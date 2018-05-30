Andrew Lincoln May Be Done With The Walking Dead!

Actor Andrew Lincoln who plays Rick Grimes on the Walking Dead is said to be walking away from the lead role. The show is currently heading into its 9th season and according to reports, Rick will just appear in six new episodes, less than half of the 16 booked for next season.

Norman Reedus, Darryl is said to be in talks to replace Rick as the lead. The deal could be worth about $20 million. This comes at a great time as reports say that Norman and Diane Kruger are expecting their first child together!