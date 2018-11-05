Andrew Lincoln To Star In A Few Walking Dead Movies
Rick lives on....
Even though the fate of Rick Grimes is known- AMC isn’t ready to eliminate Andrew Lincoln’s famous character!
It was just announced that Lincoln will keep the character alive with multiple projects including movies. The word came down after last night’s episode that saw Rick get badly wounded! The new shows/movies will see the continuation of Rick’s character in other Walking dead worlds that haven’t been seen yet… The first movie will air next year sometime.