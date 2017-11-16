Angelina Jolie Gave A Powerful UN Speech Yesterday In Vancouver!

She spoke about sexual violence against women and addressed the issues about sexual abuse in Hollywood at the Peacekeeping Summit.

The meeting also saw a renewed push to prevent the use of child soldiers and better protect children caught in conflict, as attendees unveiled a series of commitments signed by 53 countries.

Canada has pledged $21 million to increase the number of women in peacekeeping missions and military operations. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was there and personally thanks, Angelina in person and via Instagram.