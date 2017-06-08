Angry Man Releases Cup of 100 Bedbugs at City Hall

The Augusta City Hall in Maine was shut down last week because a man released 100 bedbugs into he building.

He had applied to the state’s “general assistance” program after his apartment’s bedbug problem was the reason his application at a new apartment got rejected. When the state informed him he didn’t qualify for assistance, he emptied a container filled with bedbugs onto the counter.

"They're your problem, now!" yells man as he dumps cup of bed bugs at Augusta city hall, forcing the building to shut down, employee says pic.twitter.com/PVQ9D5GGwp — Ted Homer WGME (@teddyhomernews) June 2, 2017

Officials had to close the building for the day and called pest control. Police have located the man.