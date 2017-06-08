Listen Live

Angry Man Releases Cup of 100 Bedbugs at City Hall

"They're Your Problem Now"

By Humor

The Augusta City Hall in Maine was shut down last week because a man released 100 bedbugs into he building.

He had applied to the state’s “general assistance” program after his apartment’s bedbug problem was the reason his application at a new apartment got rejected. When the state informed him he didn’t qualify for assistance, he emptied a container filled with bedbugs onto the counter.

Officials had to close the building for the day and called pest control. Police have located the man.

