Angus Man Charged After Passenger Leaves His Vehicle With Severe Injuries

Man Struck With Steel Drinking Bottle

By News

Assault with a weapon charge levied against a 34-year-old Angus man, after an altercation involving a metal bottle.

The Barrie Police Service say it happened Saturday, when a backseat passenger was the face with a steel water bottle, causing substantial, but non life threatening injuries to his head and face.

The 35-year-old Agnus man arrested was the one driving, and has been given a court date.

