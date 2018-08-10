Angus Man Charged After Passenger Leaves His Vehicle With Severe Injuries
Man Struck With Steel Drinking Bottle
Assault with a weapon charge levied against a 34-year-old Angus man, after an altercation involving a metal bottle.
The Barrie Police Service say it happened Saturday, when a backseat passenger was the face with a steel water bottle, causing substantial, but non life threatening injuries to his head and face.
The 35-year-old Agnus man arrested was the one driving, and has been given a court date.