Angus Man Identified As Stabbing Victim In Toronto

Two men being sought

An Angus man has been identified as the victim of a fatal stabbing this week in Toronto. Police say 54 year old David Blacquiere was stabbed multiple times near a drug store at Weston Road and Lawrence. he was found with critical injuries just before noon on Tuesday. He was pronounced at hospital. Two suspects are being sought A 24-year-old man on charges of being accessory after the fact to murder, attempting to obstruct justice, and failing to comply with recognizance. Police have not yet identified the alleged stabber. He’s described as a black male, 20-30 years old, approximately 6′ tall, with a medium build.

