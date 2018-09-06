Animal Control Needs Answers After Bradford Dog Attack

Animal control needs to track down two dogs, after an incident in Bradford.

Officials are asking for witnesses who may have seen a dog bite that happened August 30th at the Simcoe Road community centre. A woman was walking her pup in the area when two dogs came from the off-leash area and pinned her small dog to the ground. The animal was pinned by his neck and shaken violently. The owner was also injured in the fray.

The dogs involved are described as:

A ridgeback/lab mix, medium size, tan and brown in colour; and

A ridgeback/lab mix, medium size, white and grey in colour.

Police describe the owners of the dogs as:

A Caucasian male, approximately 5’9 in height, blond/light short hair, 30-40 years old, wearing a green jacket and blue jeans; and

A Caucasian female, approximately 5’4 in height, long blond hair, in their mid-30’s, wearing glasses and a navy blue sweater, white top and jeans.

They were seen leaving in a newer model grey/charcoal Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or believes they may have information about it is asked to contact BWG Animal Control at 1-855-898-8605.