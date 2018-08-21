Animal Cracker Company Agrees To Get Rid Of Cage Design

Everyone loves the Nabisco Barnum’s Animal Crackers! They’ve appeared in the same packaging for more than a century. But now, according to Nabisco, they have redesigned the packaging and “The Beasts on boxes” are roaming free.

The reason the cookie company has changed the packaging is due to incredible pressure from people for the ethical treatment of animals.

PETA has been protesting the use of animals in circuses for more than 30 years and two years ago called for a resign as more people have closed circuses due to the treatment of animals. When PETA reached out and asked for the resign, the company had no issue with it…

Canadian boxes already have a different design, by the way.

