Anishinabek Nation Signs “Historic” Education Agreement

It’s being called a historic agreement between the province and First Nations. Ontario’s Minister of Education was in the Chippewas of Rama First Nation today, for the signing of a Master Education Agreement, recognizing Anishinabek jurisdiction over on-reserve education for students from Junior Kindergarten right up to Grade 12. The agreement also makes it easier for students to transfer from First Nations schools to provincially funded ones. The agreement isn’t written in stone however, it is dependent on the signing of a similar agreement with the Federal Government. It’s expected the Anishinabek Education System will be implemented by April of next year. “I am pleased that Ontario, through the Ministry of Education, has acknowledged the critical need for provincial support and investment into the education of Anishinaabe students.” says Patrick Wedaseh Madahbee, Grand Council Chief, Anishinabek Nation, “I have no doubt that this support will result in academic excellence and improved personal and cultural growth.”