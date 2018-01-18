Anna Kendrick Was Mistaken For Anna Kournikova.
And her response was awesome!
Yesterday Anna and Enrique Iglesias shared pictures of their infant twins…Social media blew up, naturally; perhaps for the wrong reason.
Yahoo mistook Anna Kendrick for Anna Kournikova and her response with the best!
Anna took to Twitter to share her response:
Dear Yahoo: how do I get to this timeline where I’ve slept with Enrique Iqlesias please and thank you.
— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 17, 2018
I realize the confusion probably came from the two Anna K names, but she’s a tall blonde athlete and I’m – oh, oh – do they think I’m the baby?
— Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 17, 2018