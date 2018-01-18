Anna Kendrick Was Mistaken For Anna Kournikova.

Yesterday Anna and Enrique Iglesias shared pictures of their infant twins…Social media blew up, naturally; perhaps for the wrong reason.

Yahoo mistook Anna Kendrick for Anna Kournikova and her response with the best!

Anna took to Twitter to share her response:

Dear Yahoo: how do I get to this timeline where I’ve slept with Enrique Iqlesias please and thank you.

