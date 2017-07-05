Annie Lennox Has ‘Potential’, According To Radio Host’s Email

Apparently not everyone knows who Annie Lennox is. Recently a radio host in L.A. contacted the four-time Grammy winner and offered radio play along with help marketing her music.

“I came across your music on line and really like what I heard!” reads the email. “I’m the New Music Coordinator for a station that has over 100,000 unique listeners each month.”

The email goes on to request that Lennox “please send over the MP3” of her latest single. The final paragraph inquires about Lennox’s marketing and support campaign as an artist and offers to connect her with an “artist development firm.”

Lennox shared a screenshot of the email on Facebook with the caption “I think I’m in with a chance ??!!!” She also followed up with a Facebook post that points at that this email was most likely automated and indicated that her team receives similar emails multiple times a day. She noted in her post that such emails are often “scams” and aspiring artists should avoid them. See the “Sweet Dreams” artist’s full Facebook post below.

Feature photo courtesy The Lowry via Flickr.