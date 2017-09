Annual Art Show and Sale.

20+ artists and 29 tables with a variety of art works including oils, acrylics and watercolours.

Door Prizes.

Silent Auction with several pieces available to bid on with proceeds to be donated to the Innisfil Food Bank.

$5 lunch featuring a variety of sandwiches, desserts and drinks.

The Wheel, Lockhard Rd & Weeping Willow Dr., Innisfil

Saturday, October 21, 2017 10:30 am-2:30pm