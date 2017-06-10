Hi-Way Pentecostal church 50 Anne St. Barrie

Saturday June 10, 2017

9:00 am to 1:00 pm

We invite you to join us Saturday June 10th for our annual Barrie Walk for ALS.

It is a 5km walk to help us raise funds to make ALS treatable not terminal.

This year we are at the Hi-Way Pentecostal church 50 Anne St. Barrie. Registration starts at 9am.

We are in need of volunteers. High School Students welcome to help us while obtaining their volunteer hours.

Please contact me for details.

Tracy Page

Barrie Walk Coordinator

barrie@walkforals.ca

To register please follow our link:

https://secure.alsevents.ca/registrant/EventLocationHome.aspx?eventid=213188&langpref=en-CA&LocationID=213204&Referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwalkforals.ca%2Ffind-a-walk%2Fontario%2F