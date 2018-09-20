Annual Celebrity Slo-Pitch Tournament sponsored by Meridian Credit Union & Century 21 BJ Roth Realty, Ltd

Register your team now and don’t miss the chance to run the bases with some former baseball legends; and NHL Greats, while providing much-needed funds that help kids with physical disabilities in your community succeed. Registration fee: $200 per team (non-refundable/non-receiptable) plus a minimum of $200 per player in fundraising.

In addition, each team receives:

• Access to a personalized team web page and support network to help you and your teammates raise the most money possible

• All teams are guaranteed three games, pitching btw 6’to12 Ft with a mat

• Weekly opportunities to win prizes recognizing your fundraising efforts

• Team jerseys, hats and gift bags

• Exclusive VIP Draft Breakfast

• Breakfast, lunch and dinner is provided

9:00 am – 5:00pm

Dinner is at 4:00 pm off-site

http://www.celebrityslopitch.com

For further questions about sponsorship or registration contact jriddell@easterseals.org or cmyke@easterseals.org or visit www.easterseals.org