Annual Celebrity Slo-Pitch Tournament
Annual Celebrity Slo-Pitch Tournament sponsored by Meridian Credit Union & Century 21 BJ Roth Realty, Ltd
Register your team now and don’t miss the chance to run the bases with some former baseball legends; and NHL Greats, while providing much-needed funds that help kids with physical disabilities in your community succeed. Registration fee: $200 per team (non-refundable/non-receiptable) plus a minimum of $200 per player in fundraising.
In addition, each team receives:
• Access to a personalized team web page and support network to help you and your teammates raise the most money possible
• All teams are guaranteed three games, pitching btw 6’to12 Ft with a mat
• Weekly opportunities to win prizes recognizing your fundraising efforts
• Team jerseys, hats and gift bags
• Exclusive VIP Draft Breakfast
• Breakfast, lunch and dinner is provided
9:00 am – 5:00pm
Dinner is at 4:00 pm off-site
http://www.celebrityslopitch.com
For further questions about sponsorship or registration contact jriddell@easterseals.org or cmyke@easterseals.org or visit www.easterseals.org