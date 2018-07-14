11:00am – 3:00pm

We are thrilled to announce our Annual Family Carnival again this year! This FREE event will be full of exciting activities and games such as rock wall climbing, obstacle course, bouncy castle, inflatable human foosball, and a lot more. There will even be fun carnival-style games that you can win prizes for playing!

We’ll also be providing you a free lunch and all the popcorn, snocone, and cotton candy your stomach can handle! So be sure to bring your family and invite a neighbor!

We will also be having a FREE garage sale. So you can find a treasure for nothing! If you’re interested in donating some items then you can bring them to the Orillia Christian School at 505 Gill Street, Friday July 13th from 6-8pm.

***NEW THIS YEAR*** We are extremely excited to have a special performer this year, Sawyer Bullock! Internationally renown magician, he performs sold-out shows and can sometimes be seen at Blue Mountain or Wonderful. Now, you will be able to witness his mind-blowing illusions and magic tricks for FREE! If you don’t think this is a big deal, you need to check him out here: https://www.facebook.com/SawyerMagic/

Did we mention that everything, absolutely everything is FREE? We wouldn’t accept your money even if you brought it.