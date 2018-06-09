It’s that time of year again! We welcome spring with our annual Farley Foundation BBQ which will be held at the clinic (3818 Line 11 North, off of Horseshoe Valley Road) on Saturday, June 9th, 2018 from 11 am – 2 pm. This exciting event is free for all to attend, however, a donation to the Farley Foundation is strongly encouraged. Bring your appetites because there will be food and beverages for sale. There will be activities for people of all ages, including tours of the clinic, bouncy castle, agility show and much more.

All of the proceeds from this event will go directly to the Farley Foundation. This is our clinic’s seventh year raising money for this amazing foundation and our fifth open house. With the help of our generous clients we were able to raise over $3500 at our last open house and this year we hope to exceed that goal and raise over $5000.

The Farley Foundation @farleyfoundation was established in 2001 by the Ontario Veterinary Medical Association. This foundation provides assistance to low-income persons who cannot afford non-elective veterinary medical care for their pets. The Farley Foundation has disbursed over 3.4 million dollars to assist over 8000 people and pets in need.

Please join us for a day of festivities!