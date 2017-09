This is our annual Harvest Night where we focus on local businesses and farms for food and goods. For $5, you will received a pulled chicken dinner and access to our farmers market. Tickets are $5 and need to be purchased at Patrick Fogarty by calling 705-325-9372 x 356. Or, come to PF to purchase tickets.

Patrick Fogarty Catholic Secondary School, 15 Commerce Road

Wednesday, September 20

5 – 7pm