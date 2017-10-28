Annual Spooktacular Event ~ Penetanguishene Museum

Be sure to mark the date Saturday October 28th on your calendar. The museum will be holding it’s annual family oriented Spooktacular event between 2- 4 p.m. at $3.00 per child. Back by popular demand will be a BALLOON TWISTER from U PIck Parties http://www.upickparties.com. She will be creating all kinds of Hallowe’en related concoctions that the children may take home with them. As well the hauntingly decorated museum will have many activities for the wee ghosties to do including a scavenger hunt , trick or treats, games and crafts!

Penetanguishene Museum

13 Burke St. Penetanguishene

Saturday October 28th

2 – 4 p.m.