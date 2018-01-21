The Annual Women’s Show at Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery, in Barrie. Featuring over 100 vendors offering Fashion, Jewelry, Beauty, Health & Wellness, Food, Fitness and more! There’s an amazing Fashion Show, Demos, Presentations and over 6000 dollars’ worth of prizes to be won. So grab your friends, mother, daughter, sisters, aunt’s and come check out the Barrie Women’s Show, this weekend at Bradford Greenhouses Garden Gallery, Barrie. Admission is FREE!

Jan 20 10am-5pm, Jan 21 10am-4pm