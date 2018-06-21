Another 90s Sitcom to Get a Reboot?

I’ve started watching the Nanny again. Back in the 90s, when it originally aired (1993- 1999) it was a show I watched if it was on but never religiously followed. But now, it’s streaming on Amazon Prime so I have started with Season 1 and plan on watching the whole series..

It’s actually a really is a funny show. Sure, there are a lot of fat jokes that probably wouldn’t pass a first reading today but, I actually found myself laughing out loud! Niles is particually hilarious.



As I watched, I thought, I wonder if they’re going to reboot or do an updated version of this show. Everything 90s is new again, it seems, so why not this?

Well, sure enough, there are rumours of a revamp!

Fran Drescher, the co-creator who played Fran Fine, recently spoke with ET recently and said:

“We’re talking about it. Peter [ Peter Marc Jacob, who co-created the sitcom with her] and I are talking about it. We’re working on a very big project. It’s going to be very exciting for the fans, but I’m not at liberty to announce it yet. But it’s gonna be big.”

So, is it or isn’t it a reboot? We don’t know for sure but, if she were to reboot the series, Drescher has some ideas:

“[Fran Fine] would’ve maybe gotten involved in more things [that] Fran Drencher is involved with,” she told ET. “All kinds of things from environmental issues, to health, to civil liberties, that’s what I think Fran would be doing now– opening her big Queens mouth for the greater good.”

Image: Manfred Werner – Tsui – Vlastito djelo, CC BY-SA 3.0