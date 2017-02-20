Listen Live

Another Benchmark Day On The Thermometer

Barrie, Base Borden, Collingwood Among Communities That Saw Record Highs

By News

While Sunday wasn’t as warm as the day before, it was still a record breaker. Numbers are in from Environment Canada, and Barrie hit 6 degrees on the day yesterday, two degrees hotter than a record that stood for merely a year. Base Borden, at 9.4 degrees, broke its record by around 4 degrees. Collingwood inched up a bit, about half a degree to 8.9. All told, 10 communities across the province set new record highs Sunday, while Saturday saw 20 areas report record breaking temperatures, including a seven degree jump in Windsor.

