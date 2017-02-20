Another Benchmark Day On The Thermometer

While Sunday wasn’t as warm as the day before, it was still a record breaker. Numbers are in from Environment Canada, and Barrie hit 6 degrees on the day yesterday, two degrees hotter than a record that stood for merely a year. Base Borden, at 9.4 degrees, broke its record by around 4 degrees. Collingwood inched up a bit, about half a degree to 8.9. All told, 10 communities across the province set new record highs Sunday, while Saturday saw 20 areas report record breaking temperatures, including a seven degree jump in Windsor.