Another Head-Scratching Night For South Simcoe Police RIDE Officers

Driver called for ride home by a suspended driver was also suspended

By News

South Simcoe Police RIDE checks focussed on Bradford Thursday night. One-hundred-and-fifty vehicles stopped, ten drivers were tested. There was one failure, three others tested in the Warn Range – one of them, her licence suspended as a result, called a friend to pick her up and the friend also tested in the Warn Range and had her licence lifted. A Bradford man was charged with possession of marijuana; a Barrie couple charged with possession of cocaine.

