Another Knock Against Kids And TV

Do your kids have TVs in their bedrooms? Researchers at University College London say it’s a recipe for obesity. They looked at the data on more than 12-thousand children taking into many obesity-related influences, including household income, the mother’s education level, how long the children were breastfed, their bedtime and how physically active they were. What they found was kids who have TVs in their rooms by age 7 are far more likely to be obese by age 11 compared to others, and that girls more prone than boys. Click here for more on this story.

image: techtimes.com