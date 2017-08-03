Another Mulroney Jumps Into Politics

Caroline Mulroney, daughter of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, is seeking the Ontario PC nomination in York-Simcoe. The riding has been held by PC Julia Munro, who has announced she is stepping down. Mulroney, who makes her home Georgina, says she wants to help make life more affordable for families. “I believe that Ontario finds itself at a crossroads,” said Mulroney. “This election is about offering a positive vision for Ontario – one that respects taxpayers’ money and delivers economic growth and well-paying jobs to the province…I want to do my part to put it back on a path to prosperity.” Mulroney has spent more than twenty years working in finance and law. She has also dedicated her time to her charity, The Shoebox Project, which helps homeless and at-risk women.