Another Mulroney Playing Politics

Caroline Mulroney to lead Ontario PCs in York-Simcoe

By News

Caroline Mulroney says Ontarians want a great place to raise their families, a clean environment and a place to build their own happiness – something she says they are not getting with a Liberal government. The daughter of former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney has been acclaimed the provincial PC candidate in York-Simcoe, where Julia Munro ruled the roost for the Tories for 22 years. “My father got into politics because he cared about Canadians. He wanted a better Canada for all of us. His example has guided me and he has inspired me my entire life, none more so than today, as I officially take this step,” said Mulroney.

