Another Royal Baby Is On The Way!

We have another Prince or Princess coming into the world!

Kensington Palace announced today that Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Cathrine Middleton are expecting their third baby!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

This news broke after Kate had to cancel an appearance Monday due to some severe morning sickness, which she also had during her other two pregnancies.

No word yet exactly when the little one is due, but close followers of the Royal Family are thinking that possibly April or May is when Prince George and Princess Charlotte could be getting a new sister or brother.