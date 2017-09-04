Listen Live

Another Royal Baby Is On The Way!

Kensington Palace‏ Announced Pregnancy News

By Host Blogs, ICYMI, Kool Celebrities, Kool Parents, News

We have another Prince or Princess coming into the world!

Kensington Palace announced today that Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge Cathrine Middleton are expecting their third baby!

This news broke after Kate had to cancel an appearance Monday due to some severe morning sickness, which she also had during her other two pregnancies.

No word yet exactly when the little one is due, but close followers of the Royal Family are thinking that possibly April or May is when Prince George and Princess Charlotte could be getting a new sister or brother.

