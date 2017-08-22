Another Targetted Shooting In Barrie

Barrie Police had a section of Hickling Trail cordoned off Monday night after what they believe to have been another targetted shooting in the city. Officers converged on the area after two men, ages 21 and 22, arrived at RVH with gunshot wounds. They were treated and released. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Homicide Unit at 705-725-7025 ext. 2160 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). This is the second targetted shooting in the city in just over a week. A 28-year-old man suffered serious wounds August 13 near Mulscater and Lakeshore.

photo: courtesy Sue Sgambati, Barrie Today