UPDATE: Another Tower For Downtown Barrie May Mean Library Improvements

Sept 10th

A down high rise is one step closer to reality while the downtown library could get some sprucing up in the process. Council approved a by-law amendment at Monday night’s meeting, that would allow an up-to 20-storey building across the way from the downtown Barrie library. The mixed-use structure would feature a high rise on the southern corner of Owen and Worsley, with a three- and eight-storey addition towards McDonald Street.

The developer, Barrie Owen Services, says it will commit $475,000 towards improvements to the downtown Barrie Library. The money would pay for public safety enhancements, along with street furnishing improvements and, longer term, developing public art and beautification elements throughout the downtown.

The final approval for this development is expected at next Monday’s meeting of city council.

April 9th

A new development could reshape a downtown Barrie block and add to a growing skyline.

A mixed used, three-tier facility is in the works, proposed at Monday night’s meeting, to sit on the western side of a city block bordered by Worsley, Owen, and McDonald Streets, near the downtown library.

It calls for a five-storey anchor in the middle, with a twenty- and eight-storey building on the south and north corners. While the northern building would consist of townhouses, the southern tower would have retail components on the ground floor and units above to rent or own.

The project includes hundreds of underground parking spaces too, and would be across the street to the downtown library. The developer is asking for a zoning bylaw exemption to allow for the height of the south tower, along with a few other allowances.

Currently, the space is being used by a surface parking lot, and several single detached homes. This 20-storey tower comes on the heels of several other recent proposals in front of city council, involving buildings of similar height being built in the downtown core.