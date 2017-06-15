Another Wallenda stunt over the Falls today

It’s been five years since this stunt!

Erendira Wallenda is set to perform a series of manoeuvres-including hanging by her teeth and toes while on a hoop suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls. Erendira and Nik Wallenda said they are excited to again showcase Niagara Falls on the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s televised tightrope walk over the brink.

Erendira Wallenda will be tethered by her waist to comply with a state law that requires safety harnesses for performers more than six metres in the air…

Erendira Wallenda said her training in the rain and mist of Florida, where they live, helped prepare her for the conditions expected on Thursday. She said her dentist made her a mouth guard that she will wear, but she will use her jaw muscles to avoid falling.