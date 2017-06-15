Listen Live

Another Wallenda stunt over the Falls today

This morning- all eyes will be on Niagara Falls- all in hopes that she doesn’t fall!

By Dirt/Divas

It’s been five years since this stunt!

Erendira Wallenda is set to perform a series of manoeuvres-including hanging by her teeth and toes while on a hoop suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls. Erendira and Nik Wallenda said they are excited to again showcase Niagara Falls on the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s televised tightrope walk over the brink.

Erendira Wallenda will be tethered by her waist to comply with a state law that requires safety harnesses for performers more than six metres in the air…

FILE – In this Oct. 11, 2015 file photo, Erendira Vasquez Wallenda hangs from a helicopter as she performs before the start of the NASCAR Sprint Cup series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C.(AP Photo/Terry Renna, File)

 

Erendira Wallenda said her training in the rain and mist of Florida, where they live, helped prepare her for the conditions expected on Thursday. She said her dentist made her a mouth guard that she will wear, but she will use her jaw muscles to avoid falling.

Related posts

Ariana Grande is going to be made an honorary citizen

Ty Burrell Shares a little too much in The New York Times

Jamie Oliver Opened up his restaurant to those affected by the London Fire