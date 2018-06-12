Anthony Bourdain’s Daughter Stepped Out And On To A Stage Days After The Death Of Her Father

Anthony Bourdain’s 11-year-old daughter, Ariane, stepped out into the spotlight just days after her father’s death — and she brought a reminder of the chef, author and world traveller along with her.

On Sunday night, Bourdain’s second wife, Ottavia Busia-Bourdain, from whom he separated in 2016, shared a photo of their “brave” girl as she took the stage for a School of Rock concert at New York City’s DROM.

“Our little girl had her concert today,” she wrote, as though speaking to Bourdain directly. “She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her.”

The pic shows Ariane holding a mic while decked out in a leather jacket her dad would no doubt have approved of, as well as a pair of knee-high studded black boots he gave her himself. Busia-Bourdain then shifted the focus from their daughter to her ex and added, “I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.”