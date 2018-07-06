Anthony Bourdain’s Estate Will Go To His Daughter

It looks like Anthony Bourdain’s 11-year-old daughter will inherit most of his estate.

The New York Daily News is reporting that the chef’s estate is worth about $1.21. Due to his daughter Ariane’s age, a guardian will be chosen by the courts. Also in an odd twist, Anthony’s will stated that if his daughter was to die before him- that his fortune would go to his daughter’s nanny Myra Quizon.

Bourdain took his own life last month in Paris while filming his popular TV show “Parts Unknown.”