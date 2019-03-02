ANTIQUE, CRAFT AND RUMMAGE SALE
SAT MAR 2 & SAT APR 6 10am-2pm
NORTH WEST BARRIE UNITED CHURCH
464 Ferndale Drive North
(just north of the water tower)
VENDORS WANTED
$50 per table space. 5ft round tables available (no charge) or bring your own 6 or 8ft table.
A few 8ft tables will be available at $10 each
*fee is per Saturday
To reserve a space or request more information
Email l.manley@hotmail.com
You will be requested to etransfer $50 to hold your non-refundable space
*plus $10 per 8ft table if required
DO NOT CONTACT CHURCH FOR DETAILS! THIS IS A PRIVATE EVENT