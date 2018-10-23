Listen Live

Any Schumer Is Pregnant!

She feels pretty!

By Dirt/Divas

Amy told the world via Instagram Stories on Monday using her friend Jessica Yellin’s account.

Jessica Yellin is a journalist at newsnotnoise.org …and had posted a list of Amy’s congressional candidates before announcing that she was expecting..

 

