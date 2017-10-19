Listen Live

Anyone lose a bull? We found it- It’s in Brooklyn

Holy Cow!

By Kool Mornings

Live video footage shows this giant cow on the loose in Prospect Park, Brooklyn. Authorities tried to capture the animal, but it was being bullish and refused. The bull was contained to the soccer field and gained an audience… Lots of people had shown up to check this out and were sharing their pics and vid via social media…

 

 

UPDATE:

 

 

