Apparently Smell Does Matter

According to a new survey, eight out of ten women will reject a man if she doesn’t like how he smells.

A dating website similar to Ashley Madison where married people can search for a mate to cheat with, were asked to sniff around 5,000 adults in 12 countries to find out how big a role smell plays in physical attraction.

According to those polled, a natural scent is more important than finding the perfect perfume or cologne on someone.

The survey also found five out of ten women had broken up with a guy because they didn’t like the smell of their partner.

Overall, 78% of woman polled said they would rather go home alone than sleep with a man who smelled bad.

Men are less picky, with only five out of ten say that smell was a deal-breaker.