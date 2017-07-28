Listen Live

Apple discontinues the iPod Nano & iPod Shuffle

What a sad day...

By Kool Tech, Music

Your favourite MP3 player from the mid-2000s is finally being put out to pasture.

Apple has confirmed that both the iPod Nano and the iPod Shuffle are being discontinued from sale. The iPod Touch is the only member of the family still being sold as the iPod Classic was discontinued back in 2014.

At one time, sales of the iPod family represented 40% of Apple’s total revenue and at peak Apple sold 22 million units of the iPod in one quarter.

The former music juggernaut has been put into a corner since the popularization of Apple Music, Spotify and Google Play Music as they cannot easily access the music from those services.

If you act fast though, you may still be able to get one. As of 11:45am EST on July 28, the iPod Nano is still available in some colours on Best Buy’s website.

Related posts

“Never Gonna Give You Up” Turns 30

VIDEO: Hedley’s Latest Project Shot For Virtual Reality

WATCH: Trump sings Despacito

WATCH: Usher Carpools with Corden

Fifth Harmony New Album Revealed

Justin Bieber cancels Toronto shows

The most banned wedding songs

WATCH: Chester Bennington’s Cover Of “Rolling In The Deep”

Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington Found Dead