Apple discontinues the iPod Nano & iPod Shuffle

Your favourite MP3 player from the mid-2000s is finally being put out to pasture.

Apple has confirmed that both the iPod Nano and the iPod Shuffle are being discontinued from sale. The iPod Touch is the only member of the family still being sold as the iPod Classic was discontinued back in 2014.

At one time, sales of the iPod family represented 40% of Apple’s total revenue and at peak Apple sold 22 million units of the iPod in one quarter.

Goodbye iPod! Apple kills them all except for the iTouch–a scaled down version of iPhone. pic.twitter.com/uZs4sQT0qU — Mark Galvin (@GalvinMark) July 28, 2017

The former music juggernaut has been put into a corner since the popularization of Apple Music, Spotify and Google Play Music as they cannot easily access the music from those services.

If you act fast though, you may still be able to get one. As of 11:45am EST on July 28, the iPod Nano is still available in some colours on Best Buy’s website.