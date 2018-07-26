April The Giraffe Is Pregnant Again!

Last year, the world watched eagerly waiting for the birth Tajiri- this was her fourth baby…

And now baby number 5 is on the way! The average gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months, but it can take longer. And people will watch again… Last year’s birth drew more than 232 million views in total…

Fun Fact: How do you test for pregnancy in a Giraffe? It takes about 30 days worth of Giraffe poop, shipping it off for testing…

The giraffe population have declined by 40 per cent in the past 30 years…

