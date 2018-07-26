Listen Live

April The Giraffe Is Pregnant Again!

Baby #6!

By Kool Parents

Last year, the world watched eagerly waiting for the birth Tajiri- this was her fourth baby…

And now baby number 5 is on the way! The average gestation period for a giraffe is 15 months, but it can take longer. And people will watch again… Last year’s birth drew more than 232 million views in total…

Fun Fact: How do you test for pregnancy in a Giraffe?  It takes about 30 days worth of Giraffe poop, shipping it off for testing…

The giraffe population have declined by 40 per cent in the past 30 years…

More

Related posts

Goldfish Crackers Recalled Due to Salmonella Scare

People Are Now Planting Their Placenta To Create A Tree!

Build A Bear Going For Round 2