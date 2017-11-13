April The Giraffe May Be Pregnant Again

Remember earlier this year, people lost their minds waiting for April the Giraffe to have her baby after the owners of the animal park set up a live cam? Reports suggest that she may be pregnant again barely six months after the world watched her give birth to a son.

The owner of the animal park dropped a hint in an interview on live TV a few days ago saying “We can’t confirm or deny that.”

Over 1.2 million people watch April give birth to her son Tajiri on April 15th…April was pregnant for between 13 and 15 months and it didn’t come without some controversy, YouTube briefly removed the video in February after getting complaints that it contained “nudity and sexual content.”

April’s website