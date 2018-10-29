Apu Is Being Written Off The Simpsons!

Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, from the Simpsons will be written off the show soon! Apu, the longtime store clerk at Kwik-E-Mart in Springfield will be written off the show after nearly 30 years because Indian clerk has become a ‘racist caricature.”

Apu has been voiced by Hank Azaria since 1990 how also won an Emmy in 1998 for his portrayal of the character. According to one of the producers, the show won’t make a big deal out of this, they are simply going to drop him from the storyline as they try and avoid an more controversy!